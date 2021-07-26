TODAY |

Video shows bridge being taken out by rockfall in India

Source:  1 NEWS

Nine tourists have been killed in one of several landslides in Himachal Pradesh, India.

It was one of multiple landslides in India as the country grapples with monsoon season. Source: Breakfast

The country is currently grappling with the monsoon season. 

Dramatic social media footage showed rocks hurtling down a valley in Himachal Pradesh and taking out a bridge over a river. It's unclear whether anyone was injured on killed in this landslide.

Rescuers scramble to find survivors following mass flooding in India

It is not yet clear what caused the slip, but it comes as India was hit by days of flooding and landslides.

At least 113 people have been killed in the western state of Maharashtra, while more than 30 people were killed in landslides in and around Mumbai in mid-July.

