Video shows bridge being taken out by rockfall in India

Nine tourists have been killed in one of several landslides in Himachal Pradesh, India.
The country is currently grappling with the monsoon season.
Dramatic social media footage showed rocks hurtling down a valley in Himachal Pradesh and taking out a bridge over a river. It's unclear whether anyone was injured on killed in this landslide.
It is not yet clear what caused the slip, but it comes as India was hit by days of flooding and landslides.
At least 113 people have been killed in the western state of Maharashtra, while more than 30 people were killed in landslides in and around Mumbai in mid-July.