Video shows boat fill with water as nautical Trump parade in Texas goes awry

Source:  Associated Press

Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump as tightly packed boats created large waves.

Five vessels went down during the nautical parade as the tightly packed boats created large waves.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says boaters began calling for help "almost immediately" after the procession for Trump's reelection got underway on a lake west of Austin on Saturday. Deputies ultimately responded to 15 distress calls. No one was injured or killed.

Weather on the lake was calm but that the tightly packed boats created large waves.

Deputies have found no evidence of foul play.

