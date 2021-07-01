TODAY |

Video shows Bill Cosby arriving home from prison after sex conviction thrown out

Breaking Source:  Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison today in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as "America’s Dad".

The actor, who is legally blind, was assisted by two people from a car. Source: Breakfast

The court ruled the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby, 83, has served nearly three years of a three-to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

A frail-looking Cosby - who's legally blind - arrived home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania this morning (NZT), shortly after his release from prison.

