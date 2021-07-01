Video shows Bill Cosby arriving home from prison after sex conviction thrown out

Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison today in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as "America’s Dad".

The court ruled the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby, 83, has served nearly three years of a three-to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

