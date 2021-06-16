Video shows BBC journalist being intimidated, chased by anti-lockdown protestors in London

TODAY |

Boris Johnson has condemned the actions of anti-lockdown protestors who abused and chased a BBC journalist outside Downing Street in London.

Footage shared on social media shows BBC’s Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt being harassed and heckled by the baying mob who gathered to protest the extension of Covid-19 restrictions for a further four weeks.

"Disgraceful to see the hounding of Nick Watt doing his job," Britain’s Prime Minister  Johnson said.

"The media must be able to report the facts without fear or favour – they are the lifeblood of our democracy."

Nicholas Watt was harassed by an angry mob after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended the nation's Covid-19 restrictions by a month. Source: Resistance GB YouTube channel

Watt was outnumbered by the crowds barking "traitor", "liar" and "scum" repeatedly.

Another man in a blue shirt chest bumps the fleeing Watt who almost falls to the ground.

He manages to get to safety behind a line of Metropolitan Police officers standing in front of Downing Street.

A spokesperson for BBC News also condemned the actions of those in the video as "completely unacceptable", adding "all journalists should be able to carry out their work without intimidation or impediment".

