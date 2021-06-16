Video shows BBC journalist being intimidated, chased by anti-lockdown protestors in London

Boris Johnson has condemned the actions of anti-lockdown protestors who abused and chased a BBC journalist outside Downing Street in London.

Boris Johnson. Source: 1 NEWS

Footage shared on social media shows BBC’s Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt being harassed and heckled by the baying mob who gathered to protest the extension of Covid-19 restrictions for a further four weeks.

"Disgraceful to see the hounding of Nick Watt doing his job," Britain’s Prime Minister Johnson said.

"The media must be able to report the facts without fear or favour – they are the lifeblood of our democracy."

Watt was outnumbered by the crowds barking "traitor", "liar" and "scum" repeatedly.

Another man in a blue shirt chest bumps the fleeing Watt who almost falls to the ground.

He manages to get to safety behind a line of Metropolitan Police officers standing in front of Downing Street.