Video: Shocking scenes as erratic driver crosses onto wrong side of Aussie road, killing motorist

An erratic motorist's deadly collision on an Australian road was recorded, along with the horrifying aftermath.

The disturbing footage was filmed by Dan Mateljan as he travelled down the Bussell Highway in Capel, south of Perth, on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Mateljan, who was a passenger, can be heard saying, "he needs to be stopped, he's going to kill someone," moments before a green-coloured Toyota Landcruiser in front crosses on to the wrong side of the road, colliding head on with a Rav4.

The 62-year-old female driver of the Rav4 died at the scene, while a 54-year-old woman in the passenger seat was dragged out of the car by bystanders and airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mr Mateljan parked his car on the opposite side of the road before running to the crash scene to offer help and assisted bystanders tow the Rav4 away from the burning Landcruiser.

The 45-year-old male driver of the Landcruiser remains in a critical condition after being thrown from the vehicle. He was the sole occupant.

Talking to Nine News about the scenes he witnessed, Mr Mateljan described the driver as "completely erratic".

"There was no explanation for it," he said.

"He was physically driving his vehicle off-road to take out signs and then veering into the oncoming traffic to then deliberately have a head-on collision."