Video: Shocking scenes as erratic Aussie driver crosses onto wrong side of the road, killing motorist

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.
You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More