 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Video: Shocking scenes as erratic Aussie driver crosses onto wrong side of the road, killing motorist

share

Source:

Nine

A man travelling behind the driver captured the terrifying build up to the crash and what he told police.
Source: Nine

Related

Accidents

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
Summary: Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, 90, was brought to New Zealand last week with minor health issues.

Tributes paid after Tongan King's mother passes away in Auckland

00:38
2
The British musician is on a whirlwind press tour of Australia where he’s in hot demand for a selfie.

Concerns of a world war prompted Ed Sheeran into eyeing move to New Zealand

00:16
3

Video: Adele all smiles as she lands in Sydney with her young son ahead of sold out shows in Australia, NZ

00:33
4
A man captured the moment an erratic driver kills a woman when he drove on the wrong side of the road.

Video: Shocking scenes as erratic driver crosses onto wrong side of Aussie road, killing motorist

00:30
5
The Swedish striker continued his fine form of late with a composed finish against second-tier Blackburn after Jose Mourinho sent him out to get the win.

Watch: Superstar turns super sub as Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads Man United into FA Cup quarters with late winner off the bench

03:48
Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

Real story of NZ's bungee pioneers coming to the screen

Many credit Aj Hackett with inventing it, but Chris Sigglekow in fact took the first leap.

02:07

Should NZ have pavement lights to stop smartphone zombies from walking into traffic?

You're texting with your head down. So should you be warned you're in danger?

00:54
1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

What would the benefits be of a merger of the Mana, Maori parties?

1 NEWS Political Reporter Katie Bradford explains what the deal, tipped to be announced today, could mean.

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ