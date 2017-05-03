Video: The shocking moment a young boy falls out of emergency door of moving school bus

The mother of an eight-year-old boy who fell out of a moving bus in the US last month is shocked he is being blamed for the accident.

Video of the April 7 accident released on Monday by the Greenwood District School in South Carolina, shows the moment the young boy fell from the emergency door of the school bus and into traffic.

Eight-year-old, Jacquez White walked away from the fall with cuts and bruises, a sore neck and back.

The accident is not being blamed on a mechanical fault, but on the child because the strap of his book bag got caught on the door latch.

"They said he leaned against the door. Well, the emergency door shouldn't be so easy to open, and once you do open it, that alarm is so loud he would have heard it. It never went off," his mother, Jacqueline White told ABC affiliate WYFF 4.

She said regardless of the cause of the incident it shows a lack of safety standards and hopes all buses will be checked.