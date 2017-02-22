Video: The shocking moment car ploughs through New York store and customer vanishes from sight

An unsuspecting shopper was lucky to walk away without being seriously injured after a car ploughed through the front window of a store in New York, ramming shelving into him.

Security video shows the white car smashing through the glass and sending stock flying at the mini-mart, on Grand Concourse and East 151st St, in the Bronx on Monday.

As the car hits the shelves a male customer in the store disappears from sight as the force of the car sandwiches him between two rows of shelves.

"Very crazy, because when I see the camera, I see the cars, I could have died," Talip Abunagim the store's clerk told CBS New York.

Mr Abunagim says the customer was crying for help after the incident, but he wasn't seriously injured and was able to walk away.

He also told CBS that along with the female driver of the car, three girls were in the back seat at the time of the crash.