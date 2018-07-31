Video: Shocking footage of Parisian woman being assaulted after calling out sexual harassment

Facebook / Marie Laguerre
Bill Cosby's lawyers are challenging the legality of the process under which a Pennsylvania board recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator.
They also claimed in a court filing last week that the state's recently revised sex offender registry law is unconstitutional and should not be applied retroactively.
The 81-year-old Cosby is due to be sentenced September 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
He was convicted in April of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.
He plans to appeal.
A judge must decide whether to accept the finding he is a predator.
The designation would require the former TV star to receive sex offender counseling by a state-approved provider at least monthly for the rest of his life.
A pizza delivery boy has reaffirmed the motto that you should never to judge a book by its cover, after he mesmerised a Detroit family with a flawless recital of Beethoven on their piano while dropping off a pepperoni pizza.
The recent high school graduate, 18-year-old Bryce Dudal, has garnered national media coverage in the US after the Varchetti family filmed him belting out the classical tune on their baby grand piano.
"He was just beyond good," Julie Varchetti told The Washington Post.
Dudal noticed the piano in the foyer of the Varchetti's home while standing at their door dropping off the pizza.
"That's a beautiful piano. Can I take look at it?" Dudal asked, always eager to try out a new instrument.
While he loves playing to an audience, Dudal said his delivery job typically offers few opportunities.
"All they see is a pizza delivery guy," he said.
To add to the impressive performance, Dudal is self-taught.
He started playing on his family's small keyboard when he was six, and within a year he had heard, and was practicing, the third movement of Beethoven's Moonlight sonata, which he performed for the Varchetti's.
"It's a flashy, fast, amazing piece," he said.
"A lot of people sit down at the piano and play something slow and beautiful. But when I play for someone, I like to go all out."
While the performance has generated coverage from several major US media outlets, Dudal has in recent years refocused his efforts to baseball, which he has received a scholarship to a local community college for.