Video: Shocking footage of Parisian woman being assaulted after calling out sexual harassment

A pizza delivery boy has reaffirmed the motto that you should never to judge a book by its cover, after he mesmerised a Detroit family with a flawless recital of Beethoven on their piano while dropping off a pepperoni pizza.

The recent high school graduate, 18-year-old Bryce Dudal, has garnered national media coverage in the US after the Varchetti family filmed him belting out the classical tune on their baby grand piano.

"He was just beyond good," Julie Varchetti told The Washington Post.

Dudal noticed the piano in the foyer of the Varchetti's home while standing at their door dropping off the pizza.

"That's a beautiful piano. Can I take look at it?" Dudal asked, always eager to try out a new instrument.

While he loves playing to an audience, Dudal said his delivery job typically offers few opportunities.

"All they see is a pizza delivery guy," he said.

To add to the impressive performance, Dudal is self-taught.

He started playing on his family's small keyboard when he was six, and within a year he had heard, and was practicing, the third movement of Beethoven's Moonlight sonata, which he performed for the Varchetti's.

"It's a flashy, fast, amazing piece," he said.

"A lot of people sit down at the piano and play something slow and beautiful. But when I play for someone, I like to go all out."