Video: Shocking aftermath of Australian schoolies rampage through hotel room

A group of Queensland school leavers participating in the annual "schoolies party" have highlighted the negative side of the Australian tradition by completely trashing a Gold Coast hotel room.

A room at Mantra Sun City Resort in the Gold Coast was the the target of an "isolated incident" on Friday night according to Gold Coast police.

Video on 9 NEWS shows the destruction done by a group of boys in the hotel, with one room having heavily damaged walls and full of smashed bottles.

"It is disappointing this has occurred because schoolies has been very well behaved this year," a spokesperson for the resort told 9NEWS.