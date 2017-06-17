Video: Seven US sailors missing after destroyer collides with container ship

Seven crew members are missing from a US Navy Destroyer after a collision with a Philippine-flagged merchant ship off the coast of Japan this morning.

Family members were frantically seeking news, appealing via social media for calls from sailors aboard from the ship as it slowly made its way to its home base at Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.

Rescuers were searching for seven sailors who were thought to have been thrown into the sea or possibly trapped inside damaged sections of the destroyer, said Japanese coast guard spokesman Yoshihito Nakamura. No one on the container ship was reported injured.

The ship's captain, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, was airlifted to the US Naval Hospital in Yokosuka and was in stable condition with a head injury, the US Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement. Two other crew suffered cuts and bruises and were evacuated, it said. It was unclear how many others may have been hurt.

Nippon Yusen K.K., the Japanese shipping company that operates the Philippine-flagged container ship, said all of its 20-member Filipino crew was safe.

The Fitzgerald had limited propulsion and a US defence official said there was flooding in three compartments. Most of the more than 200 sailors aboard would have been asleep in their berths, some of which were reportedly flooded.

The Navy said that the collision occurred 56 nautical miles (103 kilometres) southwest of Yokosuka, which is home to the 7th Fleet.

"Right now we are focused on two things: the safety of the ship and the well-being of the sailors," said Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the US Pacific Fleet.

An investigation was underway to determine what caused the nighttime collision between the destroyer and the container ship four times its size.

Conditions at the time were clear, though Yutaka Saito of the coast guard said the area is particularly busy with sea traffic.

Relatives of crew members were awaiting news of their loved ones.

"Just heard the sweetest voice and saw a wonderful face. He's okay. Thank you all for the prayers," Rita Schrimsher of Athens, Alabama, tweeted after speaking with her 23-year-old grandson Jackson Schrimsher via Facetime.