Video: School of sharks circle oblivious teens on boogie boards off West Australian coast

Eerie, yet stunning, footage has been taken of a school of sharks circling a group of oblivious teenagers calmly floating in waters off West Australia.

Arial footage shows the handful of bronze whaler sharks surveying the group.
Experts say the bronze whaler sharks were over three metres in length, and their apparent disinterest in the floating teens shows the animal is not the relentless hunters they are often portrayed as.

"They are having a look and seeing the humans aren't suitable prey," leader of the Marine Predator Research Group, Rob Harcourt, told Nine News.

"They're really interested in the fish. The fish are small and really fat and really juicy and (provide) a great energy return."

Photographer Shaun Scott filmed the video of the bronze whalers using a drone at Red Bluff, on the Western Australian coast.

