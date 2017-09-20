Video: School collapses in Mexico City after huge quake, hundreds of children feared missing

Source:
A school in Mexico City has collapsed following the 7.1 earthquake which struck Mexico today.
Up to 100 children are feared to be missing.
Dozens of rescue workers are searching in the debris for the children.
It is being reported that 400 students attend the school.
The building is just one of many which have collapsed following the quake which struck 123 kilometres southeast of Mexico City at around 1pm local time.
At least 119 people have been killed and 44 buildings destroyed.
