Video: School bus teeters near edge of four-metre drop in Sydney after ploughing through fence

Source:

AAP

More than a dozen students have been evacuated from a charity's bus after it became stuck precariously close to the top of a 15-foot embankment in northern Sydney.

All 15 children and the diver were evacuated from the bus after the incident in the suburb of Curl Curl today.
Source: Nine

Fire crews were called to Batho Street in Curl Curl about 3.20pm (local time) today after the 25-seat Stewart House bus left the road while trying to enter a driveway.

There were about 15 children - aged between seven and 12 - on the bus at the time, according to NSW Police.

The female bus driver, aged in her 50s, only left the bus after all her passengers were evacuated. The bus was secured using a tow truck within half an hour.

Stewart House chief executive Murray O'Donnell says the cause of the accident is being investigated.

"It ended up in a very precarious position but all the children and passengers are safe," he told AAP.

The school contacted parents to reassure them, he added.

The bus was taken to a mechanic to be looked at.

Related

Accidents

Australia

