Video: Schapelle Corby's mum taunts media over daughter's whereabouts - 'I don't know where she went'

Source:

AAP

Rosleigh Rose reckons she doesn't know where her convicted drug smuggler daughter Schapelle is, and doesn't think she should sell her story to the media.

Ros Corby says her convicted drug smuggler daughter could be in "Darwin, Cairns, she might've even went to Gladstone".
Source: Nine

With tongue seemingly planted in cheek, the Corby family matriarch returned to her Loganlea home, south of Brisbane, from a trip to Beenleigh Shopping Centre to tell waiting media the 39-year-old was actually in Cairns.

"Didn't you know? She caught a flight yesterday to Cairns," Ms Rose said.

Asked whether she'd be going to see her daughter, Ms Rose sought to muddy the waters further.

"Ummm, I might have to go to the airport to get on a plane to Darwin, Cairns, Gladstone, wherever," she said.

Stefanovic launches tirade over the coverage of Schapelle Corby’s return to Australia.
Source: 9News

Ms Corby has not been seen since returning to Australia early yesterday morning, successfully evading dozens of media crews through the use of decoy car convoys, though it is thought she might be hiding out in Brisbane's Sofitel hotel.

The apparent cost of the security operation has only added to speculation she has sold her story to a major TV network, but Ms Rose says she is unaware of any such deal, and doesn't think there is much left to tell.

"That's her business and I think the answer would be no. Youse have told it a thousand times," she said.

Corby was nowhere to be found by a media pack after arriving in Brisbane, almost 13 years after being caught with marijuana in her boogie board bag in Bali.
Source: 9News

Ms Corby earlier celebrated her first full morning back on Australian soil by posting the word "FREEDOM" under a shot of a colourful oil painting appearing to depict her riding a fantastical beast through a dreamscape on her Instagram account.

She has become a social media star since leaving Indonesia, amassing more than 153,000 followers on Instagram in the past two days.

When asked by a follower whether she'd painted the artwork herself, Ms Corby replied cryptically: "I will tell you soon".

Her sister Mercedes used her own Instagram account to post a picture of a champagne toast at an undisclosed location.

Ms Corby was deported to Australia from Indonesia over the weekend, almost 13 years she was caught with 4.1kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag at Bali's Denpasar Airport.

