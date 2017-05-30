 

Video: Schapelle Corby posts cheeky clip of her watching live TV coverage of media chasing her decoy

In a comedic reaction to the media frenzy that awaited Schapelle Corby in her return to Australia, footage has been posted of the convicted drug smuggler in a hotel room watching live pictures of reporters chasing her decoy.

 

Corby can be seen grinning as she and her family take the media on a wild goose chase.
Corby posted a clip on Instagram today which shows a helicopter shot car chase live on television in Australia, with the banner, "Schapelle leaves airport". 

Sister Mercedes can be heard saying, "Here's the convoy, Pelle's being chased by a helicopter in that car". She then laughs and turns the camera around to see Corby smiling.

"But, there we are," she says.

There are about five people in the room who are laughing at the chase.  

Schapelle Corby posted a photo of her on board a flight to Brisbane.

Schapelle, 39, accompanied by Mercedes who filmed the footage, arrived on a Malindo Air flight that landed Sunday morning after being deported from Bali, 12 years after she was caught with 4.1kg of marijuana in her boogie board bag.

Corby was sentenced to 20 years in prison, where she served almost 10 years before being on parole for a further three years.

