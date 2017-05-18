 

Video: Scenes of utter destruction emerge following deadly tornado in Oklahoma

Source:

Associated Press

At least one person died when a tornado hit a housing subdivision in Oklahoma overnight.

The Oklahoma storm struck early in the evening (overnight NZT), wrecking much of a subdivision on the southern fringe of Elk City, Oklahoma, about 110 miles west of Oklahoma City.

The storm knocked out the telephone service into and out of the city.

Fire Chaplain Danny Ringer told reporters at the scene that one person was known to have been killed due to the twister.

He also said the storm destroyed 40 homes and damaged 50 to 75 others severely.

loading error

