Video: Sassy Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win, thought about 'pashing' Liam Hemsworth to keep her mind off case

Rebel Wilson has won her defamation trial v Bauer Media.
The jury returned unanimous verdicts in favour of the actress following a trial that stretched three weeks in Melbourne.
Wilson claimed the magazine publisher painted her as a serial liar in a series of articles, and that it had cost her jobs in Hollywood.
Damages will be assessed at a later date.
Wilson sued Bauer Media - the publishers of Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazine - for defamation over a series of articles she claims painted her as a liar and a fake, and allegedly damaged her career.
