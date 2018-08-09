Video said to show Israeli missile defence system intercepting rocket fired from Gaza

The son of the Union City police chief has been arrested in an attack on a 71-year-old Sikh man in Central California.

Eighteen-year-old Tyrone McAllister and a 16-year-old boy were arrested today on suspicion of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister says Tyrone is his son but they are estranged. McAllister says he and his wife helped track him down.

The attack took place on Monday in Manteca, about 64 kilometres from Union City.

Police there say Sahib Singh, who doesn't speak English, was attacked while walking at a park. Surveillance video showed two men kicking him to the ground and spitting on him. He suffered minor injuries.

Police said the motive appeared to be robbery.