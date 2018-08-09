 

Video said to show Israeli missile defence system intercepting rocket fired from Gaza

Associated Press
Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip after dozens of rockets were launched today from the coastal territory ruled by the Islamic militant Hamas group, the Israeli military said.

The military said that it identified 36 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel and that the Iron Dome defence system intercepted several of them.

The exchange came amid continued attempts by Egypt to broker a broad ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

The son of the Union City police chief has been arrested in an attack on a 71-year-old Sikh man in Central California.

Eighteen-year-old Tyrone McAllister and a 16-year-old boy were arrested today on suspicion of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister says Tyrone is his son but they are estranged. McAllister says he and his wife helped track him down.

The attack took place on Monday in Manteca, about 64 kilometres from Union City.

Police there say Sahib Singh, who doesn't speak English, was attacked while walking at a park. Surveillance video showed two men kicking him to the ground and spitting on him. He suffered minor injuries.

Police said the motive appeared to be robbery.

However an attack on another Sikh man last week in Keyes is being called a hate crime. Authorities say two men beat the victim and spray-painted a neo-Nazi symbol on his truck.

The parents of a 10-month-old girl who died of malnutrition and dehydration in western Michigan have been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Seth Welch and Tatiana Fusari, both 27, were charged Tuesday in the death of their daughter, Mary.

The Kent County sheriff's office said Welch called 911 last week and deputies found the child not breathing inside a home in Solon Township, north of Grand Rapids.

One of the first responders noted the child's sunken eyes and cheeks, and lack of pulse. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy Friday ruled the cause of death as malnutrition and dehydration due to neglect by adult caregivers.

The Kent County couple admitted their daughter had been skinny and underweight for at least a month, an affidavit alleged. The parents didn't seek medical help for religious reasons, fear of having Child Protective Services called and a lack of trust in medical services, according to records.

The parents are being held without bond and court records don't list lawyers who can speak on their behalf.

Welch and Fusari have two older children together, ages 2 and 4. Child Protective Services filed on Monday a neglect case against the parents involving their two eldest children.

Welch has posted about Child Protective Services, a distrust of doctors and religious beliefs on Facebook, WOOD-TV reported. He spoke in one video post about refusing to get his children vaccinated.

The couple could face life in prison without parole, if convicted of felony murder.

