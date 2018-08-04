Video: 'It’s really disheartening' – Alt-right activists react to their New Zealand event being cancelled

Stefan Molyneux / YouTube
NASA has announced the names of the nine astronauts who will make up the first four crews to travel into space from the United States since the retirement of its space shuttles seven years ago.
The crews will travel to the International Space Station aboard two commercial spacecraft that Boeing and SpaceX plan to send into the stratosphere sometime during the coming year.
"This is a big deal for our country, and we want America to know we're back. We're flying American astronauts on American rockets from American soil," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said during the presentation ceremony at the Johnson Space Center of Houston.
The first crew to be presented was that of the Boeing Starliner capsule, which will make a trial flight scheduled for mid-2019 and will be boosted into space from Florida's Kennedy Space Center by an Atlas V rocket of the United Launch Alliance.
This crew is made up of three astronauts: Eric Boe, who was the pilot of the space shuttle Endeavor; Chris Ferguson, who took part in the last launch; and rookie Nicole A. Mann.
Following this first trial flight, two pilots will travel in the Starliner to the ISS: Suni Williams, who since he was picked to be an astronaut in 1998 has made seven space flights and has spent more than 322 days in the stratosphere, and Josh Cassada, who has yet to make his first space flight.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon space capsule, which will make a trial trip attached to a Falcon rocket launched from Florida, will have a crew of two: Doug Hurley, who piloted both the Endeavor and the Atlantis, and Bob Behnken, who has six space trips on his resume.
The two astronauts that the SpaceX company will send later will be Mike Hopkins, who spent 166 days in the space lab, and Victor Glover, who will be making his debut.
With these launches the United States will recover its prominence in the space race after seven years of depending on Russian infrastructure to send its astronauts into space.
Justice Minister Andrew Little says a ban on conversion therapy could be considered as part of a review of the Human Rights Act.
The controversial therapies purport to be able to cure people of their same-sex attractions, or suppress them, using a range of techniques.
There have been growing calls in New Zealand for the practice to be outlawed, especially since TVNZ's Sunday current affairs programme investigated the practice in June.
A petition launched by Young Labour and the Young Greens calling for the practice to be banned has so far collected more than 14,000 signatures.
Conversion therapies were an "off-the-wall" practice that shouldn't be happening in a civilised society, Mr Little said.
The government isn't considering a ban at the moment, but there would be a review of the Human Rights Act next year, and the issue could be incorporated into that, he said.
"There's quite a big programme of work and if we can weave it in around something like that, then that's something it would be good to hear submissions to a select committee about."
The Green Party supports banning conversion therapy and rainbow issues spokesperson, Jan Logie, said they would work with other parties in Parliament to try and get a ban across the line.
"I think the therapy is gross and dangerous and is seeking to deny and suppress our diversity, and that causes real harm," she said.
Ms Logie said the Greens would be accepting the petition from the Young Greens and Young Labour.
Once that petition has been presented to Parliament, it will be referred to a select committee, which will hear submissions on it.