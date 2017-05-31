Video: Rowdy and apparently drunk passenger escorted off flight in US - twice

A rowdy and apparently drunk passenger was escorted off a domestic flight in the US on Tuesday as horrified passengers watched on.

Stephen Kennedy, 28, had already been kicked off the Chicago-bound flight in Las Vegas but found his way back on, CBS Chicago reports.

He was tackled by a crew member on the Southwest Airlines flight before police arrived and took him off handcuffed.

Kennedy can be heard shouting in cellphone footage recorded by passengers and published by CBS.

"The crew did handle it in a respective way, but it was very scary, and as someone who does fly often, I felt unsafe at first, but at the end of it, they figured it out," Alyssa Bergamini told the broadcaster.

In a statement Southwest Airlines said the passenger "appeared to be intoxicated ... became unruly (and was removed) from the flight".