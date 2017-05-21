Video: The Rock and Tom Hanks announce 2020 presidency run

In what might be the dream ticket, Dwayne 'The Rock ' Johnson announced Hollywood heavyweight Tom Hanks as his running mate for the US presidency in 2020 on the season finale of SNL today.

Johnson was joined onstage by recurrent guest Alec Baldwin during one of his monologues as he hosted the show for the fifth time.

For this honour, Johnson received a special commemorative robe from Baldwin, another member of the shows 'Five-Timers club'.

Hanks then joined the pair onstage where he announced his position as Johnson's running mate in 2020 to raucous applause from the crowd.

"I would get the senior vote because I fought in World War II… in several films," Hanks joked.

"I would get the minority vote because everyone just assumes I am what they are," Johnson quipped back.