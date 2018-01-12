 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump 'jerkoff-in-chief' during expletive-laden awards show tirade

share

Source:

Associated Press

Actor Robert De Niro took aim at US President Donald Trump during Tuesday's NBR Award gala, labeling him the "jerkoff-in-chief."

De Niro was giving an award to Meryl Streep for her role in ‘The Post’ and made it very clear what he thinks of the US President.
Source: Associated Press

The Hollywood icon made the comments before handing the Best Actress Award to Meryl Streep for her work in Steven Spielberg's movie The Post, which details the work of journalists from the Washington Post and The New York Times in publishing the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War in 1971.

Speaking to the room, De Niro drew parallels between journalism then and now, calling Trump "a f**king fool."

"Our government today, with the prompting of our baby-in-chief…jerkoff-in-chief, I call him," said the Oscar-winner, "has put the press under siege, ridiculing it and trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies."

"And again, just like 1971, the press is distinguishing itself with brave and exacting journalism. The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty and bat-s**t f**king crazy. Ah, the good old days."

Streep plays Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in the movie.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

00:18
2
ABC reporter Sarah Hancock was doing a piece to camera before the truck interrupted her news report.

Watch reporter's priceless reaction as hay truck ploughs through inflatable finish line during Aussie cycling race

00:50
3
Oprah Winfrey has given a live cross from the catastrophic mudslides around her, and Ellen's, homes in Montecito, California,

Watch: Oprah gives Ellen horror mudslide update from their homes: 'Everything wasn't fine'

01:52
4
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

5
Jessica Falkholt and family

Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt has life support turned off after crash that killed her family

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

02:12
The instructor who survived the January 10 incident has been released from hospital.

Tandem master who survived Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident had completed thousands of jumps

The other skydiver is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 