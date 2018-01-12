Video: Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump 'jerkoff-in-chief' during expletive-laden awards show tirade

Actor Robert De Niro took aim at US President Donald Trump during Tuesday's NBR Award gala, labeling him the "jerkoff-in-chief."

The Hollywood icon made the comments before handing the Best Actress Award to Meryl Streep for her work in Steven Spielberg's movie The Post, which details the work of journalists from the Washington Post and The New York Times in publishing the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War in 1971.

Speaking to the room, De Niro drew parallels between journalism then and now, calling Trump "a f**king fool."

"Our government today, with the prompting of our baby-in-chief…jerkoff-in-chief, I call him," said the Oscar-winner, "has put the press under siege, ridiculing it and trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies."

"And again, just like 1971, the press is distinguishing itself with brave and exacting journalism. The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty and bat-s**t f**king crazy. Ah, the good old days."