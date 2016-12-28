Video: Roadside bomb explodes in Kabul injuring at least three and leaving mangled vehicles in the street

Source:Associated Press
At least three people have been wounded by a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, says local officials.
Deputy Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said that the bomb was placed under a bridge today and the target might have been an Afghan parliamentarian.
Senior Kabul police official Sadeq Muradi confirmed that three people were wounded in the attack.
No one has claimed responsibility, but Taliban insurgents frequently use roadside bombs and suicide attacks to target government officials as well as Afghan security forces across the country.
