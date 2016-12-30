 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Revellers honour Lemanja, the sea goddess as New Year's festivities kick off in Rio de Janeiro

share

Source:

Associated Press

Celebrations ahead of the New Year kicked off in Rio de Janeiro today with a procession in honour of Lemanja, the sea goddess.

Worshippers launch their offerings on the Atlantic or build small altars with candles and flowers in the sand.
Source: Associated Press

Swathed in white and bearing bouquets of lilies, hundreds of practitioners of the Afro-Brazilian faiths of Candomble and Umbanda paid their respects to Lemanja in a traditional New Year tribute on Rio's Copacabana beach.

The statue of the goddess arrived at the beach surrounded by her devotees, who believe in making the offerings of flowers and other gifts to the goddess in exchange for having their wishes come true in the coming year.

Worshippers launch their offerings on the Atlantic in toy-sized boats or build small altars with candles and flowers in the sand.

People line up to receive the blessings of a Mae de Santo, a holy priestess of the Umbanda, which is the Brazilian religion that blends African traditions with Roman Catholicism, Spiritism, and Indigenous American beliefs.

The Umbanda followers get together with the followers of the Candomble, a more pure African religion brought to Brazil by the slaves that came in thousands of ships from Africa from the late 16th century till the early 19th century.

Brazil was the last country in the Americas to abolish slavery.

Related

Central and South America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

00:30
2
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


00:30
3
Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

01:02
4
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

00:29
5
Keith Avila called police after overhearing two passengers instructing a teenage girl.

Uber driver turns hero rescuing girl from sex trafficking ring

02:16
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old left Kawhia Harbour two weeks ago, heading north.

Missing Kiwi sailor and daughter may have headed overseas - investigator

Alan Langdon has been involved in a custody battle over daughter Que for the last two years.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

A car took a wrong turn at the Whakatane River today.

Car takes a wrong turn, drives into wharf at Whakatane River

The car drove into the wharf and down the stairs.

01:54
Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the vote should come as no surprise to anyone despite Israel option to withdraw its ambassador from here following the decision.

NZ slammed for 'projecting its own historical and moral failings on its aboriginal population' on Israel

The comments came after NZ led a motion criticising Israeli settlements as violating international law.

A taxidermy cat purse sold on Trade Me for $545.

Trade Me's weird and wacky auction items of 2016

A butt tattoo, erotic eggplant and taxidermy cat are just some of the bizarre things Kiwis tried to sell online in 2016.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ