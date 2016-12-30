Video: Revellers honour Lemanja, the sea goddess as New Year's festivities kick off in Rio de Janeiro

Celebrations ahead of the New Year kicked off in Rio de Janeiro today with a procession in honour of Lemanja, the sea goddess.

Swathed in white and bearing bouquets of lilies, hundreds of practitioners of the Afro-Brazilian faiths of Candomble and Umbanda paid their respects to Lemanja in a traditional New Year tribute on Rio's Copacabana beach.

The statue of the goddess arrived at the beach surrounded by her devotees, who believe in making the offerings of flowers and other gifts to the goddess in exchange for having their wishes come true in the coming year.

Worshippers launch their offerings on the Atlantic in toy-sized boats or build small altars with candles and flowers in the sand.

People line up to receive the blessings of a Mae de Santo, a holy priestess of the Umbanda, which is the Brazilian religion that blends African traditions with Roman Catholicism, Spiritism, and Indigenous American beliefs.

The Umbanda followers get together with the followers of the Candomble, a more pure African religion brought to Brazil by the slaves that came in thousands of ships from Africa from the late 16th century till the early 19th century.