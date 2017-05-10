 

Video: Rescuers scramble to pull woman who'd fallen in, out of narrow well in China

Associated Press

Video has emerged of rescuers pulling a 54-year-old woman from a deep narrow well in Jinan, capital city of east China's Shandong Province.

It took 60 rescue workers and people from a nearby village to lift the woman out of the narrow well.
Rescuers arrived at the site on the weekend and found that the well and found the woman was stuck about six metres from the mouth of the well. The situation was quite critical as she was just above the water in the well.

Rescuers handed down two oxygen cylinders into the well. As the mouth of the well was too narrow and the woman was unable to move, the rescuers could not lift her via rope.

They had to change their plan, removing earth around the well. More than 40 rescuers and 60 villagers joined in the rescue operation.

One tube after another, as the well walls were taken off, the rescuers finally reached the woman and pulled her out from the well after about four hours of effort. 

The woman was then sent to a hospital and is currently in stable condition and receiving treatment.

