Video: Rescue crews scour debris for survivors after explosion collapses building in Rome

A two-story building collapsed in the Rome suburb of Acilia on overnight after an explosion.

Two people are still missing while two more were rescued from the debris by emergency service workers during an ongoing rescue mission.

Local police investigating the collapse said that one of the rescued was severely injured and is in hospital under a code red, meaning that his life is in danger.

Investigators said they were looking into the cause of the explosion, including the possibility of a gas leak.

The explosion also damaged two neighbouring buildings causing the inhabitants to evacuate.