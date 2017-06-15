 

Video: Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

Rebel Wilson has won her defamation trial v Bauer Media.

Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.
Source: 7 News

The jury returned unanimous verdicts in favour of the actress following a trial that stretched three weeks in Melbourne.

Wilson claimed the magazine publisher painted her as a serial liar in a series of articles, and that it had cost her jobs in Hollywood.

Damages will be assessed at a later date.

Wilson sued Bauer Media - the publishers of Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazine - for defamation over a series of articles she claims painted her as a liar and a fake, and allegedly damaged her career.

The Australian actress appeared outside a Melbourne court today ahead of her defamation case against the publishers of Woman's Day.

Kimberlee Downs

Crime and Justice

Australia

news

"I didn't deserve it and if they knew me personally, they'd know that I've worked so hard for everything I've ever got."

