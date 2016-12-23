Video: Queen and Prince Philip helicopter to Sandringham following illness

The Queen and Prince Philip are on their way to their country estate to celebrate Christmas after the couple delayed their trip for a day due to illness.

Royal officials said both the Queen and her husband were suffering from heavy colds and had to call off their train trip to Sandringham, the Queen's private estate in the Norfolk countryside.

The royal family traditionally gathers at Sandringham each Christmas and spends the festive season there.

The couple appeared to have recovered somewhat on today, with officials confirming their departure from Buckingham Palace in London.