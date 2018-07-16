 

Video: 'Pussy Riot' protesters invade World Cup final dressed as cops

Four people ran onto the pitch in the 52 min, protesting Russia's justice system.
Demetrius Pairama

Woman charged over killing of 17-year-old in Auckland's Mangere

Person seriously injured after car collides with train in Bay of Plenty

A senior police officer described it as potentially the most horrific scene he’d ever been called to.

Man, 19, charged with murders of eight-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and their mother after incident at Perth home

Elon Musk lashed out at Thai football team rescue diver Vern Unsworth on Twitter.

Elon Musk lashes out at Thai rescue diver, calls him a 'pedo' and says he'll prove his submarine was viable

Heavy downpours left farmlands covered in water as the rain caused numerous slips in other parts of the country.

Watch: Aerial video shows the extent of flooding at Clevedon near Auckland yesterday

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid is in Paris after France’s 4-2 win over Croatia today.

Paris' Champs Elysee packed with fans decked out in national colours celebrating France's Football World Cup win

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid was in the French capital.

Thunderstorms possible in many parts today as northwesterly flow follows the weekend's downpours

Slips are still blocking roads this morning and motorists are advised to check their route is not closed.