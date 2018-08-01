Video purports to show downed Mexican airliner

An elderly man with a therapy dog was forcibly removed by two guards from a train during an incident in Perth yesterday, prompting concern.

The incident took place on a Mandurah train and onlookers filmed the confrontation between the men, 9 NEWS reports.

Guards can be seen arguing with the man, telling him that he cannot have a dog on the train, but the man insists it's his therapy dog and that he had been given permission from the guards' colleagues.

They did not accept that, despite the man showing them a letter on his phone detailing his medical condition.

The confrontation escalated and the man became angry before the two guards dragged him off the train as his confused dog followed behind.