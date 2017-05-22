Video: Prowling sea lion leaps out of water, snatches little girl off pier and yanks her into the water

A sea lion has given a girl in Canada the fright of her life after it snatched her off a pier and yanked her into the water.

The incident happened yesterday in Richmond, British Columbia.

University student Michael Fujiwara (who filmed the incident) told CBC News that some people had started feeding the animal breadcrumbs.

In Mr Fujiwara's video, the sea lion pops up toward the girl as bystanders laugh. Then she sits by the pier's edge.

In an instant, the massive mammal shoots up, grabs her dress and pulls her into the water as people scream.

The sea lion disappears as a man plunges into the water and helps the girl out. She doesn't appear injured and walks away with adults.