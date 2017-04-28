 

Video: Protesters storm Macedonian parliament, attack MPs inside

Chaos swept into Macedonia's parliament today when protesters stormed the building and attacked lawmakers to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-old deadlock in efforts to form a new government.

At least 10 people were hurt including the Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev, who was left bleeding from the face.
Source: BBC

Violence also swirled outside, with police firing stun grenades and clashing with demonstrators massed in front of the parliament building, and several people were injured.

Authorities did not immediately confirm local television reports that up to 48 people had been hurt, including protesters and police officers.

Many of the protesters were supporters of Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, whose conservative party won elections in December but didn't get enough votes to form a government on its own.

He has been struggling to put together a coalition government and his supporters have been holding nightly street rallies for two months across the country to protest the political situation.

Dozens of protesters, some of them masked, initially broke through a police cordon after the opposition Social Democrats and parties representing Macedonia's ethnic Albanian minority voted to name a new parliament speaker.

Shouting, hurling chairs and grabbing camera tripods abandoned by startled journalists, the protesters attacked lawmakers, including opposition leader Zoran Zaev, who was seen bleeding from the forehead.

TV footage showed a bloodied Zaev and other Social Democrat lawmakers surrounded by protesters waving national flags, shouting "traitors" and refusing to allow them to leave.

A spokesman for one of the ethnic Albanian parties, the Democratic Union for Integration, told Telma TV that three other lawmakers were also injured.

"This is a sad day for Macedonia," the spokesman, Artan Grubi, said.

Police said lawmaker Ziadin Sela, who heads another ethnic Albanian party, was the most seriously injured and was taken to the emergency room of a Skopje clinic.

Police said that about 10 officers were injured during the melee and that reinforcements had been sent to assist those inside the parliament building.

