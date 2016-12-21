 

Video: Pro surfers smashed by monster 10-metre-plus waves

Professional surfers have come face to face with some of the world's biggest monster waves during the World Surf League Big Wave Tour Nazare Challenge in Portugal.

Aussie surfer Jamie Mitchell managed to stay on his board while dropping down a 10-metre-plus wave, to win the Nazare Challenge
Australian Jamie Mitchell emerged victorious, claiming the Nazare Challenge today with the iconic Portuguese underwater canyon delivering massive 10-metre-plus waves for the world's best big wave surfers.

"I have never made a final before today so to win is unreal, I knew I was close to doing well in a whole event," Mitchell said.

A capacity crowd of big-wave enthusiasts gathered by the landmark lighthouse on the point looking down at the biggest waves ever paddled in Portugal.

Halfway through the final, Mitchell committed to an incredibly late drop on a lefthander, grabbing the rail of his board to engage into a bottom turn before being eaten by the mountain of white water behind him.

He later surfaced with his equipment and was rewarded an excellent 8.67 for his effort to steal the lead from Brazil's Carlos Burle.

The Australian quickly put a second score on the board to cement his lead and hold throughout the remainder of the final.

Mitchell walked away with his maiden Big Wave Tour victory at the Nazare Challenge, a result earning 12,500 ranking points and rocketing him from 13th to 5th on the tour rankings.

Burle, a long-time competitor and 2009 Big Wave Tour Champion, finished runner-up in his last season as a competitor.

Joao De Macedo of Portugal finished third.

