 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Princess Eugenie's godmother allegedly whips foxhunt protester

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The godmother of a British royal has allegedly been reported to police after an incident with a foxhunt protester.

Princess Eugenie's godmother, Lulu Hutley allegedly whips protester while riding her horse in Surrey, UK.
Source: Facebook: Guildford Hunt Saboteurs

Footage was shared to the Guildford Hunt Saboteurs Facebook page on Sunday showing Princess Eugiene's godmother, Lulu Hutley allegedly whipping a protester while horse riding in Surrey.

"Sabs ridden into and assaulted today by the Surrey Union Hunt," the video was captioned.

"While the hunt looped around a few times in an attempt to lose us, sabs tried to get to the nearest road and were rammed against a fence and then struck with a whip by Lulu Hutley," the group wrote.

Ms Hutley, joint master of the Surrey Union Hunt was defended by the union who said the video was taken out of context and the hunt saboteurs were intimidating, the Daily Mail reports.

"You can clearly see Lulu is holding the whip upside-down in order to hit the gate, not the person," said a Surrey Union spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Ms Hutley saw a protester was trapped between the horse and the gate and "was trying to make a noise by banging on the gate to get the horse to back off".

"It was quick thinking by one of our Masters in a dangerous situation and it's terribly sad it's being misrepresented."

The matter is now under investigation by the Surrey Police, the Mirror reports.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:31
3
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

00:36
4
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


00:54
5
Thomas Reahi says he wants the gangs of Whangarei to sit and talk to prevent retaliations from occurring.

Whangarei gang head says shooting could be related to drugs

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Super Rugby predictions: Kiwi sides to dominate first round - but who will win the Dunedin derby?

Need an insight into the opening round of Kiwi play for the 2017 Super Rugby season? The 1 NEWS newsroom are back with their opinions for the big match-ups!

Neihana Rangitonga, left, and Tamsin Trainor (composite image)

Relief for mum after man admits charge from seven years ago

Tamsin Trainor says she is thrilled - but that it was a long time coming.

04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ