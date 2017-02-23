Video: Princess Eugenie's godmother allegedly whips foxhunt protester

The godmother of a British royal has allegedly been reported to police after an incident with a foxhunt protester.

Footage was shared to the Guildford Hunt Saboteurs Facebook page on Sunday showing Princess Eugiene's godmother, Lulu Hutley allegedly whipping a protester while horse riding in Surrey.

"Sabs ridden into and assaulted today by the Surrey Union Hunt," the video was captioned.

"While the hunt looped around a few times in an attempt to lose us, sabs tried to get to the nearest road and were rammed against a fence and then struck with a whip by Lulu Hutley," the group wrote.

Ms Hutley, joint master of the Surrey Union Hunt was defended by the union who said the video was taken out of context and the hunt saboteurs were intimidating, the Daily Mail reports.

"You can clearly see Lulu is holding the whip upside-down in order to hit the gate, not the person," said a Surrey Union spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Ms Hutley saw a protester was trapped between the horse and the gate and "was trying to make a noise by banging on the gate to get the horse to back off".

"It was quick thinking by one of our Masters in a dangerous situation and it's terribly sad it's being misrepresented."