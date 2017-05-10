Video: Prince Philip back to work with the Queen after announcing retirement

It was back to work for Prince Philip after he announced his retirement last week.

The Duke of Edinburgh resumed royal duties by accompanying the Queen to Pangbourne College in Reading, to celebrate its centenary.

In a statement issued last week about Prince Philip, who will turn 96 next month, the Royal Family said the Queen's husband would attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen.

He will then stop attending the engagements.