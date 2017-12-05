 

Video: Prince Harry attends Christmas carol service in first solo appearance since engagement to Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry attended the London Fire Brigade's annual carol service at Westminster Cathedral today.

It was the price's first solo engagement since his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle was announced.
He was joined by the Lord Lieutenant of London Kenneth Olisa and London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton as well as past and present members of the fire brigade.

It was the price's first solo engagement since his engagement to American actress Meghan Markle was announced.

The newly engaged couple plan to tour Britain over the next six months before their wedding in May.
Prince Harry’s older brother also wished the happy couple all the best.
Kate says yesterday’s announcement was "very exciting".
The pair were captured on camera joking and laughing together following their BBC interview.
