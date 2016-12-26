Video: Prince George and Princess Charlotte head to church for the first time on Christmas Day

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a Christmas Day church service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire today.

The Royal couple is celebrating Christmas with the Middleton family in nearby Bucklebury, instead of with the Queen at Sandringham.

They arrived at the church with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended their first Christmas Day service.

Kate's mother and father - Carole and Michael Middleton - sister Pippa, and brother James also attended the service.

A heavy cold kept the Queen from attending the traditional Christmas morning church service near her Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk, England.