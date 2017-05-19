 

World


Video: President Erdogan of Turkey watches on as violent scuffle breaks out in Washington

Associated Press

US officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador's residence in Washington.

The Turkish president was caught on camera observing the violence yesterday.
Video shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan observing the clashes from a distance.

The violence broke out after Erdogan returned to the embassy after meeting with US President Donald Trump yesterday.

Erdogan's security staff moved in to break up an anti-government protest after police refused to make the demonstrators leave a park across the street. Nine people were hurt.

Yesterday, the US State Department said "violence is never an appropriate response to free speech."

President Erdogan's security staff can be seen kicking and beating Turkish anti-government protesters in Washington.
Turkey's official Anadolu news agency labeled the protesters Kurdish "supporters of terror."

It said they chanted anti-Erdogan slogans, and that Erdogan's team moved in to disperse them because "police did not heed to Turkish demands to intervene."

