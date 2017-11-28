Video: Political activist hurls water at economic expert as TV in Georgia goes haywire

A discussion on live television in Georgia on Monday developed into a brawl when the guests began insulting each other.

Political activist Irakli Kakabadze was talking with economic expert David Nebieridze.

The topic was the causes behind a recent fire in a hotel in Georgia's Black Sea resort of Batumi which claimed the lives of 11 people.

Kakabadze accused the government of siding with investors and neglecting rights of low income population.

As the discussion in the Tibilisi studio became more heated insults began to fly, and Kakabadze threw water from his glass over Nebieridze.

Nebieridze appeared to respond by throwing his whole glass in Kakabadze's direction.