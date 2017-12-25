Video: Police wade through Philippines flood waters coming to aid of young boy

Police officers in a flooded area of Mindanao released footage overnight of policemen wading through chest-deep water as they surveyed an inundated neighbourhood, after the Philippines region was hit hard by Tropical Storm Tembin.

The Cagayan de Oro police station said on its Facebook page that the officers were carrying out search and rescue operations in Cagayan de Oro City.

The tropical storm in the southern Philippines unleashed flash floods that swept away people and houses and set off landslides, reportedly leaving more than 120 people dead and 160 others missing, officials said.

Most of the deaths from Tropical Storm Tembin, which strengthened into a typhoon today, were in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula, according to an initial government report.