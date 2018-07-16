 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Video: Police release bodycam to prove Chicago man shot dead was armed, amid protests

share

Source:

Associated Press

A man killed by Chicago police had a gun in a holster at his hip and was shot multiple times as he ran away, spun around and reached toward his waist, footage released today from an officer's body-worn camera shows.

A man killed by Chicago police had a gun in a holster at his hip and was shot multiple times as he ran away on July 14.
Source: Associated Press

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said it's the quickest he has ever ordered such video released and that he hoped to dispel rumors that Harith Augustus, 37, was unarmed.

He also hoped that making the 30-second clip public would prevent another violent confrontation between residents and officers.

Protesters angry about the killing took to the streets today in a city that's struggled with police shootings, especially against black men and other minorities.

Some threw rocks and bottles at officers — including ones filled with urine — and police pulled people to the ground and hit them with batons.

"The community needs some answers and they need them now," Johnson told reporters today. "We can't have another night like last night."

He said Augustus' family was in favor of releasing the video for the same reason.

Four protesters were arrested in the clash, and some police officers suffered minor injuries. Two squad cars also were damaged.

It's not fully clear why officers initially approached Augustus. On Saturday, patrol chief Fred Waller said officers patrolling on foot tried to question Augustus over a "bulge around his waistband" that suggested he was armed.

The video, which lacks sound, shows four officers approaching Augustus on Saturday outside a store on the city's South Side.

An officer points to Augustus' waist and he backs away. Three officers try to grab his arms and he tries to get away, backing into a police cruiser as his shirt flies up, showing the gun.

The footage pauses and zooms in on the weapon, which police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on today said was done to ensure a semi-automatic handgun in its holster and two bullet magazines tucked into Augustus' waist could be seen clearly.

Augustus then runs away and into the street as a police SUV drives up. He spins and darts between the SUV and the police cruiser as he reaches toward his waist.

Augustus did not fire his weapon and the footage does not show him pulling the gun out of its holster.

Police also released a 50-second slow-motion clip showing Augustus reaching toward his waist. It's not clear if he was going for the weapon.

Guglielmi said Augustus did appear to try to grab something at his waist.

Johnson would not elaborate on why officers had initially approached Augustus.

Medical examiners said Augustus died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Augustus had no recent arrest history, Guglielmi said, without elaborating.

He had a valid firearm owners' identification card but detectives have found no documentation that he had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, Johnson said.

Gloria Rainge, who lives in the area, told the Chicago Sun-Times that Augustus — known in the Grand Crossing neighborhood as "Snoop" — worked at a barbershop and had a 5-year-old daughter.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson called the shooting a tragedy and said in a statement that it's a blessing Augustus didn't have his daughter with him Sunday.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates shootings involving officers, said it was analyzing the video and asking anyone who may have captured cellphone footage to share it with the agency.

It was at least the third time in the last two weeks that a Chicago police officer shot someone.

Chicago has a troubled history of police shootings.

The city erupted in protest in 2015 after the release of a video showing a white police officer shoot a black 17-year-old, Laquan McDonald, 16 times a year earlier.

The officer, Jason Van Dyke, was charged with murder.

McDonald's death led to the ouster of the police chief and a series of reforms meant to prevent future police abuses and to hold officers accountable.

Jackson referenced the case as he called for video into Augustus' shooting to be released.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:12
1
A neighbour told local media they understood a Kiwi woman lived at the address.

Fundraising page set up for family slain in Perth triple-homicide: 'Her surviving children can't afford a funeral'

2
Official images from the Christening of Prince Louis.

Official photos of Prince Louis' christening released with Uncle Harry and Aunty Meghan on hand

3

Second person dies after pair swept off rocks at Auckland's notorious Muriwai Beach

4
Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

00:39
5
The US President was clearly taken with Her Royal Highness when the two met on the weekend.

Watch: 'That's a beautiful woman' - President Trump gushes over Queen in exclusive Piers Morgan interview

Second person dies after pair swept off rocks at Auckland's notorious Muriwai Beach

A man and woman were swept off the rocks around 2pm.


05:30
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

Chris Chang leads one last round up with TVNZ's football experts.

Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

The woman has been remanded in custody, and will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on August 8.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

The incident followed the team's season-ending loss to the Highlanders on Saturday.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

New Zealand's defence strategy risks wrath of China - Simon Bridges

The National Party leader is ringing alarm bells about NZ's relations with two world super powers - America and China.