Video: Plume of thick black smoke billows out of Sydney's Olympic Park

Source:

AAP

Firefighters have extinguished a large blaze at Sydney's Olympic Park which caused a plume of dark smoke to drift across the city's west.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 2.30pm today after reports an 'administration building' was on fire.
Source: Nine

Crews were called to Showground Road near Grand Parade about 2.30pm today after the fire broke out in a sports hall.

A firefighter at the scene told AAP some lighting in the roof had caught alight.

It took about 70 crew about an hour to contain the blaze.

The sports hall remained cordoned off and surrounded by fire trucks and police vehicles this afternoon.



