Video: Players scramble for doors as Czech sports arena collapses under weight of snow

A sports match was interrupted in the Czech city of Česká Třebová when the roof of the relatively-new hall collapsed under the weight of snow.

The incident took place on January 14 as a junior floorball game was taking place, and video of the incident posted online shows the players both on the field and sideline sprinting to the doors.

Athletes were able to flee in time after a warning siren sounded and the roof slowly gave way, and no one was injured, Czech news site Denik reported.

About 30 square metres of the roof came down, and investigations will be conducted into how it gave way when it was supposed to be able to bear multiple centimetres of snow.