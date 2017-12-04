 

Video: Picket thrown through glass door, narrowly missing baby, as Perth party descends into chaos

A mother was forced to hide in the bathroom with her newborn baby as a house party in Australia spiraled out of control. 

The destructive party in Perth left the host’s father unconscious.
CCTV footage revealed the destruction caused at a property in Waikiki, Perth, on Saturday night. 

Police were called to the house where a group about 60 teenagers were spilling onto the street. 

One of the teenagers in the group threw a picket and a brick thorough the rear glass door of the house, narrowly missing a baby inside. 

When the owner of the house confronted those throwing the items, he was punched in the face, leaving him unconscious and with a broken jaw. 

According to Western Australia police, no arrests were made. 

Australia

