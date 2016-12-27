Video: Peru volcano comes to life spewing ash and smoke into the air

Source:Associated Press
The Sabancaya volcano, in the Arequipa region of Peru, made a comeback overnight, after a series of explosions sent ash and smoke up into air.
The ash and smoke travelled as far as 3,500 metres into the sky, covering a radius of a little over 30 kilometres in distance, according to the country's Volcanic Risk Management Technical-Scientific Committee.
The neighbouring areas of Cabanaconde, Tapay, Lari, Madrigal, Pinchollo, Maca and parts of Achoma were affected.
An earlier explosion by the same was registered late last Friday when Sabancaya sent a plume of smoke as far as 2,500 metres into the sky.
