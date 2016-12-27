Video: Peru volcano comes to life spewing ash and smoke into the air

The Sabancaya volcano, in the Arequipa region of Peru, made a comeback overnight, after a series of explosions sent ash and smoke up into air.

The ash and smoke travelled as far as 3,500 metres into the sky, covering a radius of a little over 30 kilometres in distance, according to the country's Volcanic Risk Management Technical-Scientific Committee.

The neighbouring areas of Cabanaconde, Tapay, Lari, Madrigal, Pinchollo, Maca and parts of Achoma were affected.