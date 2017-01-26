Video: People can't get enough of this video that pokes fun at Donald Trump

A Dutch comedy show's hilarious video that pokes fun at Donald Trump has had more than six million views in just four days.

The video, posted on YouTube on Monday, is produced by Zondag met Lubach and narrated with a voice parody of Trump.

"Dear Mr Presdient. Welcome to this introduction video about the Netherlands. It's going to be a great video. It's going to be absolutely fantastic," the video starts off.

The clip also describes one of Netherlands' major causeways - Afsluitdijk - as "a great wall we built to protect us from all the water from Mexico," alluding to Mr Trump's plan for a US-Mexico border wall.

The video also alludes to allegations of sexual assault and tax evasion levelled at Mr Trump.