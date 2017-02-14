Video: Passengers look on as immense ferry smashes into wharf

Very strong winds caused a large passenger ferry to smash into a wharf on the Isle of Man between England and Ireland.

The Ben-my-Chree had just sailed from Birkenhead in England, and was coming in to dock when the incident took place about 6.10pm on Monday (yesterday morning NZT).

Video footage shows the ship smashing through the wharf, with water seemingly gushing out of one of the ship's pipes as crew members gesture frantically.

A statement released by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, which runs the ship, said it had encountered significantly stronger winds than expected in the harbour that evening, which resulted in the vessel "making contact" with the wharf.