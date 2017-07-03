Video: Passenger flung out of car's rear windscreen somehow survives terrifying crash

A passenger was violently thrown out of a car's rear windscreen when the vehicle he was in lost control and slammed into a guardrail in China.

The crash happened in the Chongqing municipality of south-western China on Sunday, June 26.

Incredible dashcam footage taken from a vehicle behind shows the car crashing into a guardrail then spinning around violently.

One of the passengers is then seen being flung out the rear windscreen head first, before ending up in a bush under another guardrail on the opposite side of the road.

Miraculously everyone in the car survived the incident and are receiving treatment at hospital for multiple broken bones, among other non-life threatening injuries.