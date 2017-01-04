Video: Parkinson's disease sufferers take on the mannequin challenge

The mannequin challenge is going viral once again, but this time for a good cause – raising awareness of Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's New South Wales has posted its vision of the online hit challenge to bring awareness of the challenges those with the disease face.

The video features a group of people living with the disease as they pause during everyday tasks from making a cup of tea to watching TV.

"For the people with Parkinson's, life is their challenge," the post reads.